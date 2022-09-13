2022 September 13 12:33

Gasum successfully bunkers the first LNG fueled cruise vessel built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Chantiers de l’Atlantique has chosen Gasum as expert supplier of LNG bunker fuel and technical adviser to perform the initial bunkering of the first LNG fueled cruise vessel built in its premises, according to Gasum's release. This first LNG bunkering has taken place on the 10th of September 2022 in the French port of La Rochelle, for which it was also the first LNG bunkering operation. The choice of Gasum as partner in the preparation and performance of this state-of-the-art delivery recognizes Gasum’s unique expertise in supporting shipyards performing initial bunkerings of newbuild LNG fueled cruise vessels.

The energy company Gasum has successfully performed the initial bunkering of the first LNG fueled cruise vessel to be completed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, bunker operation that was performed on the 10th of September 2022 in the Port of La Rochelle. The LNG was delivered by Gasum’s LNG bunker vessel Kairos.

In addition to delivering LNG, Gasum has supported Chantiers de l’Atlantique in the technical preparation of the delivery, including obtaining the relevant permits and authorisations. This delivery marks a new milestone in the extension of the Gasum LNG bunkering network and underlines its ambition to grow geographically, offering its expertise to customers wherever such is requested.

Gasum and Chantiers de l’Atlantique share the ambition to improve the environmental performance of the shipping industry by promoting and demonstrating the technical and commercial availability and reliability of alternative fuels, of which LNG is undoubtedly the most mature.

Maritime traffic contributes up to 3 % of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions, which contributes directly to global warming.

Gasum is leading the way towards a cleaner future for maritime transport by operating as a premium supplier of LNG and bunkering services.

LNG is rapidly becoming more common as a maritime fuel, as switching to it is one of the concrete actions that can be taken towards significantly reducing maritime traffic’s climate impact. As a fuel it is interchangeable with 100 % renewable liquefied biogas (LBG) which means that it can be mixed with and even replaced by LBG.



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport.