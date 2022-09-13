2022 September 13 10:35

Methanol Institute welcomes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as its latest member

The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (Norwegian) as its newest member, according to the company's release.

Norwegian is one of the leading global cruise companies which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company has a combined fleet of 29 ships which offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide and a robust pipeline of eight additional ships on order through 2027.

Norwegian has a long-term climate action strategy with a commitment to pursue net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through reducing carbon intensity, investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program.

The Methanol Institute (MI) is the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, Delhi, and Singapore. MI serves its members as the voice of the methanol industry, representing companies within the membership to governments and businesses around the world to promote the sustainable growth of the industry. MI focuses on advancing the utilization of methanol as a clean fuel in energy-related applications such as land & marine transport, power generation, fuel cells, industrial boilers, and cook stoves. MI also supports sustainable and renewable process to produce methanol as a carbon-neutral chemical and fuel.