2022 September 12 14:53

Tallink Grupp announces extension of Atlantic Vision charter agreement

AS Tallink Grupp says that its subsidiary, Baltic SF IX Limited and Marine Atlantic Inc, a Canadian company with the state participation therein, have concluded to extend the current charter agreement of MV Atlantic Vision (ex. Superfast IX) for 18 months, until May 2024, with an option to extend the agreement for an additional 12 months.

The vessel has been on the long-term bareboat charter since November 14, 2008.