  • 2022 September 12 12:17

    Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 8M’2022 rose by 3.9% YoY

    Image source: Russian Railways' Telegram channel
    Total transportation of cargo on Russian Railways’ network rose by 0.6% to 4.3 million TEU

    In January-August 2022, container transportation on the internal network of Russian Railways totaled 1,669,000 TEU, 3.9% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to Russian Railways. Total transportation of cargo on Russian Railways’ network rose by 0.6% to 4.3 million TEU (including loaded and empty containers), according to the company.

    The number of loaded containers exceeded 3 million TEU (43.2 million tonnes, +2.3%) including chemicals and soda – 514 thousand TEU (+2.5%); timber – 395.3 thousand TEU (-1.8%); industrial goods – 279.2 thousand TEU (-11.2%); metal hardware – 244.8 thousand TEU (-11.5%); paper – 243.5 thousand TEU (+5.1%); machines, machine tools, engines – 226,6 thousand TEU (-7.7%); ferrous metal – 155.5 thousand TEU (-3,8%); automobiles and components – 137.7 thousand TEU (-26,5%); other cargo and consolidated cargo – 119.5 thousand TEU (+8.2%), construction cargo – 117 thousand TEU (+19,6%); non-ferrous metal – 90.4 thousand TEU (-12,3%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 81 thousand TEU (up 2.4 times); crude oil and oil products – 51.7 thousand TEU (+7.9%); non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials – 24.8 thousand TEU (+4.3%); grain – 27 thousand TEU (up 1.4 times); fish – 23.8 thousand TEU (up 1.4 times); meat and butter – 18 thousand TEU (+17.2%); milling products  – 7.6 thousand TEU (+11,5%); potato, vegetables, fruit  – 7.3 thousand TEU (-0.9%); other food products – 152.5 thousand TEU (+26.4%).

