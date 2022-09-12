2022 September 12 09:35

Crude oil futures decrease amid toughening of quarantine restrictions in China

Oil prices fell by 0.96%-1.18%

On 12 September 2022, 09:09 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.96% lower at $91.95 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery fell by 1.18% to $85.77 a barrel.

Crude oil market starts this week with a decrease amid toughening of quarantine restrictions in China which contributed to traders’ pessimism concerning the fuel demand. According to Interfax, the market players are weighing potential consequences of the price cap put on Russian oil.