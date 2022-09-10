2022 September 10 12:09

ABS Digital Solutions unveils carbon intensity indicator (CII) functionality at 22nd NSUC

New product features empowering sustainable and competitive operations showcased at SMM in Hamburg



ABS Digital Solutions (ABS DS), an ABS affiliated company and leader in the movement to decarbonize the maritime industry, recently hosted its 22ND Annual Nautical Systems User Conference (NSUC) with more than 70 users representing the leading operators in the maritime industry. The three-day event included product experts from both Nautical Systems and ABS My Digital Fleet, to discuss the challenges facing the industry, and hear how the ABS digital products’ portfolio will be key in navigating regulatory changes, specifically the carbon intensity indicator (CII) regulation that is effective beginning January 1, 2023.



ABS DS unveiled its new industry-leading CII monitoring and reporting tool with case studies to emphasize the need to adopt a continuous monitoring approach that allows vessel operators to proactively manage their fleet’s carbon footprint. The CII functionality is an integral feature within the My Digital Fleet’s Environmental Monitor module, which visualizes the key decarbonization key performance indicators such as Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) and Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER).



This powerful digital tool compiles these critical findings into reports that comply with IMO guidelines and meet the reporting requirements among external stakeholders such as financiers and charterers.



“The deadline for CII reporting is drawing close, yet many operators are still unsure how they’ll get their fleets and operations up-to-speed to meet the compliance requirements by January 1,” said Paul Sells, president and CEO of ABS Digital Solutions. “ABS DS is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry’s needs by continuously delivering innovative tools. We developed our CII reporting functionality to provide ship owners with a unique offering that rolls monitoring, documenting, and reporting into one powerful solution.”



As a continuation of the company’s commitment to decarbonizing the industry, the 2022 Nautical Systems User Conference was a completely green event. To achieve this, the company leveraged digital technology through a custom mobile application that enabled paperless communication, reduced waste and promoted sustainability stewardship.



Following NSUC, ABS DS showcased its pioneering technology at the global trade fair for Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology (SMM) in Hamburg with presentations on the ABS My Digital Fleet’s decarbonization toolkit.