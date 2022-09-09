2022 September 9 14:45

Port of Hamburg receives the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Award in the ‘Best Seaport - Europe’ category

For the third time in succession, Port of Hamburg has received the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Award - AFLAS - in the ‘Best Seaport - Europe’ category, according to the company's release.

After four awards as 'Best Seaport – Europe’ in 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2021, plus the award as ‘Best Global Seaport’ in 2018 and 2019, this is now the seventh honour for the Port of Hamburg.



The awards are organized annually by ‘Asia Cargo News’. The awards are designed to honour leading service providers such as airlines and shipping lines, airports and seaports, as well leading logistics and 3PL companies plus other sector specialists, says ‘Asia Cargo News’. This year the promoters awarded a total of 49 awards in a great variety of categories.



‘Asia Cargo News’ annually lays down the criteria for nomination. After an initial assessment, the top eight companies in each category face a final vote. The four best companies in every category constitute the list for final selection.



