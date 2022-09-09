2022 September 9 13:21

DNV awards Kongsberg Maritime first EPL/ShaPoLi type approval

At the SMM trade fair in Hamburg, classification society DNV awarded its first ever type approval covering of EPL/ShaPoLi (engine power limitation /shaft power limitation) functionality to Kongsberg Maritime (KM), according to the company's release.

As the maritime industry looks to reduce its impact on the environment and emissions regulations continue to tighten power limitation can be an important tool for helping to keep vessels compliant. The EPL/ShaPoLi software can be added in addition to existing fuel limiters. The EPL function calculates engine power output in real-time, compares the engine power output to the engine power limit, and limits the fuel index to meet the vessel’s engine power limit. The ShaPoLi system limits the output power to a propeller shaft.

The DNV type approval covers Kongsberg Maritime’s EPL and ShaPoLi software implemented in AutoChief C20 or AutoChief 600, including a dedicated panel for activation of unlimiting mode and the necessary indicator. The DNV type approval is based on the specifications in MEPC.335(76) and has been specifically designed to streamline the approval and testing process.

A DNV type approval verifies a manufacturers' ability to deliver products to given specifications and in accordance with the requirements of the DNV rules and international standards.



DNV is one of the world’s leading classification societies and an advisor for the maritime industry.