2022 September 9 12:51

Ports of Stockholm steps up investment in hydrogen

Ports of Stockholm is investing in hydrogen and is beginning a hydrogen fuelling station procurement for Stockholm Norvik Port. Hydrogen fuel is part of achieving the environmental target of fossil fuel-free truck operations by 2025, according to the company's release.

To be able to refuel the work vehicles at Stockholm Norvik Port, Ports of Stockholm is beginning a procurement process for a hydrogen fuelling station. The procurement will include delivery and bringing into operation a station for refuelling vehicles with hydrogen, as well as a distribution agreement for hydrogen.



The agreement is expected to be in place no later than January 2023. Investment in hydrogen is part of achieving Ports of Stockholm’s environmental goal of entirely fossil fuel-free operations by 2030.

Ports of Stockholm works actively, long-term and strategically for sustainable port operations and shipping and has set high environmental targets. Ports of Stockholm has been awarded quality and environmental ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification. This means that the company works in a structured and systematic way to achieve continuous improvements and reduce environmental impacts. The company also reports sustainability according to Core level GRI Standards.