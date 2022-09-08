2022 September 8 16:04

Konecranes hands over first Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane in Finland

Oy Adolf Lahti Yxpila Ab (Adolf Lahti) and the stevedoring company Oy M. Rauanheimo Ab (Rauanheimo) are now operating a new, eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane at the Port of Röyttä in Tornio, Finland, next to the Swedish border, according to the company's release.

The order was booked in February 2022 and the crane was delivered in July. The new crane is handling general cargo and containers and is now the largest and most modern crane of the six cranes the companies operate in the port of Tornio.

Adolf Lahti and Rauanheimo are subsidiaries of KWH Logistics, the leading port operator in Finland. KWH offers a wide range of logistical services from stevedoring, freight forwarding and shipping agency services to international transport, mill and maintenance services. KWH has operations in 16 Finnish ports and fifteen inland locations where large quantities of goods are handled. Excellent productivity and a smaller carbon footprint were key in choosing the new crane.



The new ESP.6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane in Tornio has a working radius of 49 m and a capacity of 125 t. As one of the new Generation 6 mobile harbor cranes, it offers stronger lifting capacity curves to reach larger vessels and higher handling rates. The crane has been prepared for an external power supply, so it produces zero local exhaust emissions and reduced noise while running more efficiently when connected to the harbor mains. For unplugged operation, it uses an onboard diesel generator set in line with EU Stage V emission standards.



Konecranes is one of the world-leading groups of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.