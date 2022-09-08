2022 September 8 15:14

LR award AiP for Value Maritime’s Carbon Capture and Storage System

LR has granted Approval in Principle for Value Maritime’s Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) System. The Filtree System – a prefabricated gas cleaning system that filters sulphur and 99% of particulate matter – will be fitted on two Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) MR Tankers, significantly reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to the company's release.

The CCS system includes a Carbon Capture Module that captures the CO2 in a special chemical. This chemical will be stored in a large tank onboard which will be converted for this purpose. When full, the chemical will be pumped out in port and the CO2 will be released for re-use by CO2 customers or for injection into carbon sequestration networks.

The Approval in Principle confirms Value Maritime’s CCS system as compliant with LR’s goal-based and comprehensive prescriptive requirements, marking a milestone on the journey towards halving GHG emissions by 2050, as set out by the IMO.

Value Maritime’s CCS technology allows vessels to capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions, with the potential of exceeding 90% in the future.



