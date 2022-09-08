2022 September 8 14:32

Wartsila and CLdN cooperate in building of innovative hybrid RoRo vessels

The technology group Wartsila and logistics provider CLdN have jointly developed an innovative hybrid design for two new RoRo vessels, according to the company's release. The propulsion arrangement is such that the ships can operate as gas/diesel-mechanical vessel now, or in the future as gas/diesel-electric vessel. The vessels are being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyards in Korea.

The Wartsila hybrid system includes Energy Storage Systems, two large PTO/PTI generators and electric motors, multidrive converters, and the Wartsila Energy Management System that controls and optimises the hybrid operations. The solution will enable the ships’ CO2 emissions to be minimised, thereby supporting the marine sector’s decarbonisation ambitions. The order with Wartsila was placed in June 2022.



The two 234 metre long vessels will each feature 8000 lane metres of cargo space. They are part of CLdN’s fleet renewal programme aimed at drastically reducing emissions. The ships are scheduled to be delivered in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, and will operate on CLdN’s European network.

Wartsila is a market leader in hybrid solutions for shipping applications with installations onboard more than 70 vessels and in excess of 100 MWh installed battery capacity. The company has a long-standing and well-established relationship with CLdN.



Wartsila is one of the global leaders in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2021, Wartsila’s net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wartsila is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.