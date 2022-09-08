2022 September 8 11:37

APM Terminals remains plans to convert part of a shipyard into a new container terminal in Suape, Brazil

In August, the court of Ipojuca confirmed APM Terminals, the port logistics arm of A.P. Moller – Maersk, as the official winner of the judicial auction for the acquisition of an Isolated Productive Unit (UPI-B Cais Sul) of Estaleiro Atlantico Sul (EAS), in the Port of Suape, Pernambuco. APM Terminals presented a winning bid on July 26 for the acquisition of the area in the context of its judicial recovery process, to develop and operate a container and general cargo terminal, according to the company's release.



In recent years, APM Terminals upgraded the equipment at its terminal in Pecem (Ceará) – a BRL 150 million investment brought three electric rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes for container operation in the yard and a Ship-to-Shore (STS) crane for ship operations. The equipment was commissioned in time for the 2022 harvest season, which plays a crucial role for local economy. The terminal has seen a 10% volume growth and record moves in 2021, while also seeing a 6% growth in cabotage specifically. APM Terminals Pecem remains the main gateway for shipments of fruit out of Brazil and in 2021 it recorded a 20% volume growth compared to the year before in the export of fruits from the Brazilian Northeast region to the North American East Coast and Europe. For 2022, the numbers are expected to reach 470 thousand TEUs, which would signify further year-on-year growth.



In addition, to improve handling of refrigerated cargo, which is of great importance for the port, the number of reefer outlets has gradually increased from 1088 to 1388 during 2022, with new outlets installed at the Multi-Utility Terminal (TMUT) doubling the capacity of the area.



BTP, APM Terminals’s joint venture terminal in Santos (São Paulo), expects to renew its concession agreement before the end of the year, adding much needed capacity in the port of Santos. The company has also supported the expansion of the terminal in Itapoa (Santa Catarina), where it holds a 30% share, through the addition of more yard space and container handling equipment (5 RTGs, 9 TTs, 2 Reach Stackers and 1 scanner.



The container terminal operator is also currently assessing the participation in the Saboo/STS10 tender, for the construction and operation of a 4th container terminal in Santos, which, together with the deepening of the access channel of Santos Port, could unlock significant value to exporters and importers through attraction of bigger vessels to East Coast of South America.



