2022 September 8 11:36

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC launches first crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS, Kapitan Khazan

Image source: Rosrybolovstvo

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) has launched the crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS (hull number 030) named Kapitan Khazan today, 8 September 2022, according to Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).

The Kapitan Khazan is built under the agreement on implementation of investment project signed by Antey Group, the winner of a crab auction.

When speaking at the ceremony, Ilya Shestakov, head of Rosrybolovstvo emphasized that modernization of the fleet, including crab catching ships, ensures safe fishing and high performance.

The ship’s length is 57.7 meters, width – 12.6, speed max - 12 knots.

The Kapitan Khazan is intended for catching crab in the Bering, Barents and Okhotsk seas. It can carry up to 120 tones of live crab in nine tanks of 680 cbm in capacity.

With its Ice2 class, the ship can sail independently in non-Arctic seas, in brash ice of up to 0.5 meters thick.

It is the first ship in the series of eight crab catchers to be built by Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard. Two more ships are to be launched in autumn 2022. Upon completion of equipment, the ships will undergo mooring and sea trials.

On 2 June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme.

Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK).



The ship design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg).

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.

