2022 September 8 10:24

Fesco expects Commercial Port of Vladivostok to keep annual container throughput unchanged, year-on-year

The port’s loading is 100%

In 2022, container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok will remain the same as last year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Arkady Korostelyov, as telling journalists at the Eastern Economic Forum.

“In 2022, container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok will reach the level of the previous year or, probably, exceed it a little,” he said adding that the port is currently loaded at 100% and even more.

“Containers are already stacked in six layers which means that we should facilitate implementation of our investment programme in the port and expand our container storage facilities,” said Arkady Korostelyov. According to him, the company is looking into acquiring dry storage yards in Vladivostok.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2021, CPV throughput rose by 16%, year-on-year, to 13.3 million tonnes and 757,000 TEU (+13%).

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 9,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 21 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.