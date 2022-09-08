2022 September 8 10:02

Babcock’s LGE business team up with Kongsberg Maritime and Latsco to develop remote monitoring capability to support in-service fleet

Babcock’s LGE business, the world leader in liquefied gas solutions, is delighted to announce it has signed a Frame Agreement with Kongsberg Maritime to develop a remote monitoring solution, specifically for Babcock’s ecoSMRT LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) reliquefaction system, according to the company's release.

The remote monitoring solution under development by Babcock and Kongsberg will further enhance the already well-established Kongsberg Information Management System network and will focus on boosting the reliquefaction system feedback.

The innovative system will improve ecoSMRT’s performance, reduce the risk of plant failures, and minimise the need for physical attendance on board the vessel.

As well as providing more detailed feedback on plant performance, Babcock’s LGE business is also developing a performance feedback element to this system, where data will be analysed by our in-house specialists and specific advice and performance improvements offered to a vessel.

This partnership provides vessel owners with increased support through analysis of ship-specific data to provide dedicated-support as required. The remote monitoring system, offered by Babcock, will ensure that owners and operators have all the required information to make informed operational and commercial decisions.

The Frame Agreement has been established in conjunction with LNG Carrier Operator, Latsco LNG Marine Management (LLMM), who have Babcock’s ecoSMRT technology installed and operating on their existing vessels.



