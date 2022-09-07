2022 September 7 13:40

Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2022 fell by 12% YoY to 5.8 million tonnes

Coal handling rose by 30%

In January-August 2022, seaport of Azov handled 5.754 million tonnes of cargo, down 12%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport dropped by 13%, year-on-year, to 4.891 million tonnes.

In the reported period, exports fell by 9% to 2.367 million tonnes, imports – by 23% to 243 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 10% to 2.493 million tonnes, transit – by 20% to 863 thousand tonnes.



In the reported period, grain, coal and oil products made the bulk of cargo turnover. Handling of grain fell by 21% to 3.505 tonnes, oil products – by 5% to 975 thousand tonnes while handling of coal rose by 30% to 942 thousand tonnes.

In January-August 2022, the port of Azov registered 1,750 arrivals and 1,767 departures versus 2.098 arrivals and 2.116 departures in January-August 2021.

Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.

Related link:

Throughput of Azov port in 7M’2022 fell by 12% YoY to 4.5 million tonnes >>>>