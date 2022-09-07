2022 September 7 12:30

DNV awards AiP to HHI Group’s digital twin ship system

At Gastech 2022, DNV awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HHI Group for their innovative Hyundai Intelligent Digital Twin Ship (HiDTS) system, according to DNV's release.

The AiP confirms the software system HiDTS, which was developed specifically for 174,000 CBM LNG carriers, meets the requirements of DNV's Data-Driven Verification (DDV) class notation of Power Management System (PMS) with the Digital Twin (DT) qualifier.

The HiDTS used in the DDV process was assured by DNV-RP-0513. With the DDV class notation, the testing of the PMS system can be performed via a digital twin more conveniently and extensively without a surveyor having to attend physically. Also, using a digital twin enables test run activities and automatically harvests secure and reliable data on the PMS’s behaviour. The surveyor can then verify this data using a digital playback application.

The DDV class notation sets the requirements for gathering, treating, and delivering collected data to ensure data quality in a class assessment. This means that for the specified systems, the verified data can be used in the certification and classification of those systems in maritime and offshore vessels.

The notation enables the crew to perform secure and tamper-free data harvesting. Compared to traditional paper-based test reports, the body of evidence represents accurate and detailed documentation of test activities, which can be revisited for as long as the data is stored. In addition, the notation covers several verification methods, including digital survey appliances and self-verifying systems.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and DNV will deepen their cooperation with a new MOU to assess the usability of digital twin and autonomous technologies, which can be applied to large commercial marine vessels, including rules and regulations compliance.

KSOE and HHI will actively contribute to developing an autonomous maritime solution that complies with DNV requirements to verify the target system during the agreement’s project period, providing valuable feedback on the current rules and future versions.



Hyundai Heavy Industries was established in 1972 with the founding philosophy of creative wisdom, positive thinking, and unwavering drive. It completed construction of the world’s largest shipyard and two VLCCs all at the same time in 1974 and has ranked World’s No. 1 shipbuilder since 1983. The company became the integrated heavy industry company by expanding its business to offshore & engineering and engine & machinery with the accumulated experience and cutting-edge technology.



HHI Group launched Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering to control the group's shipyards in June 2019. Having shifted into a holding structure with KSOE at the center, HHI Group’s shipbuilding sector aims to evolve into a technology-oriented group in the shipbuilding and offshore business equipped with world-class R&D and engineering capabilities.



DNV is one of the world’s leading classification societies and an advisor to the maritime industry.