2022 September 7 13:21

A.P. Moller - Maersk opens the doors to a new warehouse in India

Maersk India, the integrated logistics company, inaugurated its brand new warehouse in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, according to the company's release.

As an integrator of logistics, Maersk is developing and providing solutions ranging from ocean transportation to landside and air transportation, contract logistics including warehousing & distribution (W&D) and depots, custom clearances, visibility solutions and so on. When supply chains were impacted due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Maersk’s resilient end-to-end solutions ensured customers’ cargo kept moving. The integrated solutions allow Maersk to have greater control over the movement of the cargo at multiple stages of its journey and thus bring resilience to the supply chains.

JK Tyre is one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers and is 22nd largest manufacturer in the world. A global force, JK Tyre is present in 105 countries with over 180 global distributors. The company has 12 globally benchmarked ‘sustainable’ manufacturing plants - 9 in India & 3 in Mexico that collectively produce around 33 million tyres annually. The company caters across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming, off-the-road & 2-3 wheelers. JK Tyre launched India’s first ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology-a cloud-based monitoring system which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure & temperature. The company also has a strong network of over 6000 channel partners and 650+ dedicated brand shops called as Steel Wheels, Truck Wheels and Xpress Wheels.



Maersk’s new facility in Bhiwandi will be the fifth warehouse going live in 2022 after one each at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal, and Pune and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Being strategically located on the Mumbai - Nashik highway, the facility provides excellent connectivity to the manufacturing hubs and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai.



Ocean shipping and landside logistics & distribution have traditionally been shared amongst multiple stakeholders resulting in complex supply chains. To create a seamless experience and integrated logistics solution for its customers, Maersk is strategically investing in W&D facilities along with providing ocean and landside transportation.

Last week, Maersk completed the acquisition of LF Logistics, a Hong Kong-based contract logistics company with premium capabilities within omnichannel fulfilment services, e-commerce, and inland transport in the Asia-Pacific region. LF Logistics has seven warehouses in India, which have been added to Maersk’s network. The total warehousing footprint offered by Maersk to its customers in India now stands at over 2.1 million sq. ft. from the 12 warehouses.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people.