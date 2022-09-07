2022 September 7 12:11

Wilhelmsen completes acquisition of 100 % of Stromme from Seven Seas

Wilhelmsen completes acquisition of 100 % of Stromme from Seven Seas in line with growth strategy for the Ships Service portfolio of maritime essentials, according to the company's release.



When established in 1971, Stromme became the first specialised cargo hold cleaning company in the marine industry. Today the company is a global player with extensive specialised experience within their field, providing customers with high quality solutions and innovations for cargo hold cleaning. Stromme will now transfer all of its people, business and assets into Wilhelmsen Ships Service. Stromme will further retain its brand and operate as a fully owned subsidiary of Ships Service.

It is business as usual for now, with both Stormme and Ships Service operating as standalone companies. Moving forward the two teams will spend an initial period together to learn and join forces, and define how the best of both Stromme and Ships Service can be combined into something that customers will appreciate even more.



With the most extensive global maritime supply network, Wilhelmsen Ships Service is active in 2,000 ports, in more than 100 countries worldwide. Supplying market-leading marine solutions, including the Unitor brand of products, Timm ropes, Unicool refrigerants, and Unitor and Nalfleet marine chemicals, the company handles over 200,000 product deliveries every year.

Stromme was established in 1971 as the first dedicated cargo hold cleaning company in the marine industry. The company is headquartered in Norway and has offices in Oslo, Hamburg and Singapore. From its Norwegian roots Stromme have become a global player in the marine industry and its cargo hold cleaning segment.