2022 September 6 17:05

Shell and PETRONAS to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project in Sarawak, Malaysia

Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB) (80%, Operator), a subsidiary of Shell plc, together with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (20%), has taken a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project, according to Shell's release.

Rosmari-Marjoram fields are situated 220 kilometres (km) off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia and will be powered by renewable energy, using solar power for the offshore platform.



The Rosmari-Marjoram development is one of the strategic projects to ensure a sustained gas supply to the PETRONAS LNG Complex.

The project comprises a remotely operated offshore platform and onshore gas plant, with infrastructure that includes one of the longest sour wet gas offshore pipelines in the world stretching more than 200 km. Rosmari-Marjoram project is designed to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d). Gas production is expected to start in 2026.



Rosmari and Marjoram are deepwater sour gas fields discovered in 2014. The Rosmari-Marjoram development will consist of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned well head platform, a 207-km pipeline to shore and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu. Rosmari-Marjoram development will be primarily powered by renewable energy; the offshore platform will utilize power from 240 solar panels, while the onshore plant is connected to the Sarawak grid system which is supplied mainly from hydroelectric plants. Diesel generators and batteries are to be used as backup.

Rosmari-Marjoram’s Onshore Gas Plant marks SSB’s largest onshore project in Sarawak since the construction of Bintulu Crude Oil Terminal (BCOT) and Bintulu Integrated Facility (BIF) in the late 1970s.