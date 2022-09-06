2022 September 6 11:41

TransContainer and SVLOGRUS will jointly develop multimodal transportation via Far East ports

TransContainer of Delo Group and SVLOGRUS LLC (earlier - CEVA Logistics, a logistics company of CMA CGM Group) will cooperate in organization of multimodal container transportation from the countries of Asia-Pacific region to Russia via the ports of the Far East, according to TransContainer.

Victor Markov, Director of TransContainer, and Cyril Pacary, General Director of SVLOGRUS, signed the respective agreement within the framework of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Together the parties intend to increase the volume of consumer goods transportation for the federal retail chains and representative offices of local and foreign brands along the routes from the countries of Asia-Pacific region to Moscow, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, and other major cities of Russia.

“The agreement will bring in new volumes to TransContainer's multimodal services in traffic with Asia-Pacific region via the ports of the Far East. TransContainer's extensive experience in organizing such shipments in synergy with other assets of Delo Group will allow us to guarantee our partner high quality and reliability of our service,” noted Victor Markov.

"Our companies' efforts consolidation to search for and develop the best supply chains between the countries of Asia-Pacific region and Russia through the ports of the Far East will increase the volume of import and export shipments as well as the market share in this area,” said Cyril Pacary.