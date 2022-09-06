2022 September 6 09:35

DNV awards AiP to MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for new LCO2 carrier design

At Gastech 2022, DNV awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MHIMSB) for their design of a 50,000 CBM class liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier, according to the company's release.

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed requirement framework, confirming that a design is feasible and that no major showstoppers would prevent the concept from being realized.

MOL and MHIMSB jointly designed the LCO2 vessel, with the concept study completed in November 2021. After conducting a HAZID risk assessment, both parties applied for the AiP which was granted by DNV according to the Class notation “1A Tanker for liquefied CO2”. The main focus of the DNV assessment has been the DNV Rules on Liquefied gas tankers (Pt.5 Ch.7 July 2021) as well as the IGC Code.

DNV is one of the world’s leading classification societies and an advisor to the maritime industry.