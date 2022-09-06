2022 September 6 09:29

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference

The conference will be held in Moscow on 2 November 2022

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping traditionally supports the 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives”. IAA PortNews’ event is held annually in partnership with Sovcomflot. In 2022, it will be held on November 2 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow. Gazprom supports the Conference as its General Partner.

New political and economic reality does not reverse the trend towards reduction of CO2 emissions in shipping. The development of alternative energy technologies in shipping will give a positive impulse to the domestic science and will facilitate establishment of related production facilities.

Disruption of the traditional system of energy pricing is the cause of high volatility in the market of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other fuels used for bunkering of ships. Price trends are hard to forecast today and this uncertainty affects the rates of shipbuilding and construction of bunkering infrastructure in the segment of alternative marine fuels.

Meanwhile, Russia continues expanding its fleet with ships powered by liquefied natural gas. However, LNG is not the only realistic alternative to oil products in global shipping. The projects on using hydrogen, methanol and other alternative marine fuels are in full swing.

Meanwhile, Russia continues expanding its fleet with ships powered by liquefied natural gas. However, LNG is not the only realistic alternative to oil products in global shipping. The projects on using hydrogen, methanol and other alternative marine fuels are in full swing.

The conference’ business programme includes the report of Maxim Boyko, Head of LNG Technology Department (technologies for LNG transportation and storage), Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. The report will be focused on the development of regulatory documents and RS services for LNG-powered ships.

Visit the Conference page >>>>