2022 September 5 13:49

Rolls-Royce will deliver mtu naval gensets for F126

DAMEN Naval and Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems have signed a contract to deliver 16 mtu diesel generator sets, for the four new F126 Frigates for the German Navy, according to Rolls-Royce's release.

Although Damen and Rolls-Royce, whose business unit Power Systems is based in Friedrichshafen, Germany, have a long-standing cooperation in shipbuilding, this is the first time a contract has been awarded for mtu naval diesel generator sets. According to Managing Director of Damen Naval, Hein van Ameijden, the choice was based on Rolls-Royce’s high-end naval-oriented mtu solutions and experience on the high-end naval market.

The onboard power of each F126 vessel will be provided by four mtu Series 4000 variable speed gensets. These high performance gensets are the most environmentally friendly naval gensets Rolls-Royce has ever produced: They meet the requirements of the IMO III emissions directive thanks to state-of-the-art mtu selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems. Due to their variable speed capability, the engines can be operated efficiently, saving fuel and reducing maintenance. The agreement also includes an Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package. It is the second F126 contract awarded to Rolls-Royce; earlier this year Damen Naval chose the company to supply the automation solutions mtu NautIQ Master and mtu NautIQ Foresight.



With this contract, Rolls-Royce continues its decades-long cooperation with the German Navy. Vessels such as the predecessor frigate classes F124 and F125 as well as the corvettes K130 are equipped with mtu engines and diesel generator sets from Rolls-Royce. The diesel generator sets will provide electrical power to the F126’s combined diesel electric and diesel (CODLAD) propulsion system. The CODLAD propulsion system provides a top speed of more than 26 knots. The first diesel generator sets will be delivered early 2024 to the yard.

In June 2020, the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) awarded the construction contract for the four F126 frigates to Dutch shipbuilder Damen as the general contractor with its sub-contractors Blohm+Voss and Thales. The ships will be constructed entirely in Germany at shipyards in Wolgast, Kiel and Hamburg. The first ship will be handed over in Hamburg in 2028. The contract includes an option for two further frigates.