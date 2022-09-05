2022 September 5 11:32

Universal Handling Company expands its social programme

The priority of Universal Handling Company LLC (UHC) is to ensure safe and comfortable working conditions for its personnel. Starting from 2021, all UNC employees have been provided with free meals and medical services of high quality. The company is implementing a large-scale corporate programme of voluntary health insurance covering all types of medical assistance including dentist’s services, says the company.

UHC applies a system of additional payments on the occasion of public and professional holidays with targeted assistance foreseen in certain cases and under certain circumstances. Financial assistance is provided to parents of first-graders to prepare for school.

Universal Handling Company has been traditionally paying special attention to development of the professional competence and upgrading of its personnel qualification. From the beginning of 2022, 90% of the personnel has passed training under various programmes including labour protection, safe methods of working at height, environmental safety. Some employees have expanded their professional competence and acquired additional professions.

From the beginning of 2022, allocations under the programme on assistance to Universal Handling Company personnel totaled RUB 5.7 million, which is twice as much as in the same period of the previous year.