Crude oil futures rise in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

  • 2022 September 5 09:18

    Oil prices rose by 1.97%-1.23%

    On 5 September 2022, 09:01 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 2.23% higher at $95.09 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery rose by 1.97% to $88.59 a barrel.

    Crude oil futures are rising this morning in expectation of OPEC+ meeting. Traders are weighing the possibility of Saudi Arabia’s output cuts after the announcement made by Saudi Energy Minister. Most experts beieve OPEC+ is likely to keep oil output quotas unchanged for October.

