2022 September 2 16:31

Delo Group to approve program to renew and expand SASCO fleet for foreign trade and coastal container transportation

SASCO’s capabilities will allow building effective logistics on the Northern Sea Route

Delo Group is planning to elaborate and approve a program for renewal and expansion of the shipping fleet in order to realize the potential of foreign trade and coastal container transportation, Sergey Shishkarev, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Delo Group and TransContainer, said at a meeting with the employees of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) held on September 2. Aleksandr Isurin, President of TransContainer, and Sergey Simanikhin, General Director of SASCO, also took part in the meeting, TransContainer says in its press release.

“SASCO is a very important asset for Delo Group. We will use it to build up the maritime logistics in order to secure Russia's foreign trade transactions not only in the Far East, but also along the entire length of the state borders. I am sure that right now is a time when the shipping company will be able to reach a new level of development in cooperation with our other assets,” noted Sergey Shishkarev during the meeting.

According to the statement, the shipping company's fleet includes 13 ice-class sea vessels, which are under the technical supervision of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and sail under the Russian flag. The resources of one of the largest shipping companies in Russia will be focused at creating a multimodal operator with its own full-fledged marine component. In particular, the company's capabilities and experience will allow building effective logistics on the Northern Sea Route.

In his speech to the employees, Sergey Shishkarev emphasized that preservation and development of the shipping company's personnel, maintaining its traditions and continuity is one of the key priorities for Delo Group, which also meets the position and vision of SASCO Transport Workers Union. In the near future all corporate and social obligations of SASCO will be brought to the general standards of the Group.

In August 2022, TransContainer acquired 58.51% of SASCO shares.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers 112,000 containers of over 166,000 TEU and over 41,000 flatcars. The company owns 37 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer hold 58.51% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 13 ice-class sea vessels.

Related links:

TransContainer obtains 58.51% of SASCO stake >>>>

Delo Group acquired Sakhalin Shipping Company >>>>

Rosatom exercised option to purchase share in Delo Group and increased its stake to 49%>>>>