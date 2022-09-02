  • Home
  • News
  • More needed on NTSB safety recommendations following Conception dive boat tragedy
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 2 14:34

    More needed on NTSB safety recommendations following Conception dive boat tragedy

    Following the investigation, the NTSB issued 10 new safety recommendations

    Three years after the fire aboard the Conception dive boat, more progress is needed on the safety recommendations the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued as a result of the investigation.

    The Conception was anchored in Platts Harbor, off Santa Cruz Island, California, when it caught fire in the early morning of Sept. 2, 2019. The vessel burned to the waterline and sank less than 100 feet from shore. Tragically, the 34 people asleep below deck were trapped in the bunk room: 33 passengers and one crew member lost their lives.

    Following the investigation, the NTSB issued 10 new safety recommendations​: seven to the U.S. Coast Guard, two to associations that have members operating small passenger vessels with overnight accommodations, and one to Truth Aquatics, Inc., the operator of the vessel. The NTSB also reiterated its 2005 recommendation for the Coast Guard to require all U.S.-flag passenger vessels to implement a safety management system. Since 2005, the NTSB has investigated four passenger vessel accidents, including the Conception, where the lack of an SMS was an issue.

    “Three years ago, I made a promise to the victims’ families that I would vigorously work to ensure the safety recommendations we issued would be implemented,” said Chair Jennifer Homendy. “While I am encouraged by the progress that has been made, more work needs to be done. NTSB will continue to push until these recommendations are fully implemented.”

    Of the three associations with members operating small passenger vessels with overnight accommodations, only the Passenger Vessel Association has taken sufficient action to satisfy the NTSB recommendations. The Sportfishing Association of California and the National Association of Charterboat Operators have yet to respond.

    The Elijah E. Cummings Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2020 mandates that the USCG carry out all of the NTSB recommendations issued or reiterated as a result of the Conception investigation.

    “We appreciate Congress addressing these safety issues in legislation, and for the cooperation and partnership of the Coast Guard,” said Chair Homendy. “But this shouldn’t have taken an act of Congress to improve safety. Passenger vessel owners and operators should act now to ensure no one else loses a loved one in another tragedy on our waterways.”

    NTSB encourages operators of vessels with overnight accommodations to:

    • ​​Install smoke detectors in all accommodation spaces and ensure they are interconnected so when one detector goes off, they all do. While the Conception berthing space did have smoke detectors, they were the only ones on the vessel and would only alarm locally in the berthing space and not throughout the entire vessel.
    • Ensure that the primary and secondary emergency escape paths do not lead to the same space, which can be blocked by a single hazard. The Conception had two means of escape from the lower deck bunk room, but both led into the salon on the deck above, which was filled with heavy smoke and fire. Tragically, the salon compartment was the only escape path to the outside weather deck. Because there was fire in the salon, the passengers and a crew member were trapped below.
    • Vessel owners and operators should review the requirements of the Certificate of Inspection (COI) and ensure they adhere to the conditions of operation such as designating and maintaining roving patrols at all times when bunks or berthing spaces are occupied. Our investigation found that the Conception fire was uncontrollable by the time it was discovered because no crew members were assigned roving patrol duties on board the Conception, even though it was a condition of operation on their COI.
    • Keep escape routes unobstructed at all times.
    • Implement a safety management system. Had an SMS been implemented, Truth Aquatics could have identified unsafe practices and fire risks on the Conception and taken corrective action before the tragedy occurred.
 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 2

19:00 Ardmore Shipping wins at Maritime and Port Authority Singapore International Safety@Sea Awards 2022
18:37 Valaris announces contract awards and fleet status updates
18:17 Lloyd’s Register completes purchase of OneOcean
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 Amogy and Amon Maritime sign commercial collaboration agreement
17:45 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 8M’2022 fell by 46% YoY to 3.15 million tonnes
17:42 SFL announces acquisition of two newbuild feeder container vessels with long term charters
17:31 Wartsila engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions
17:14 Wartsila and Maersk collaborate in developing unique ‘pipe in pipe’ solution to prevent scrubber discharge pipe corrosion
16:58 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
16:31 Delo Group to approve program to renew and expand SASCO fleet for foreign trade and coastal container transportation
16:12 G7 to implement the price cap for Russian oil
16:06 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:59 Russian ship chief engineer sentenced to prison for discharging oily waste in U.S. waters
15:43 Over 1.7 million tonnes of agricultural products shipped from Ukraine under Grain Initiative effective for one month
15:32 Iranian naval fleet thwarted pirate attack on ship in Red Sea
15:20 Bosporus traffic reopens after grain ship from Ukraine runs aground - Daily Sabah
15:12 German operator SFK takes delivery of full-electric ferry outfitted with EST-Floattech’s Green Orca battery system
15:05 World’s first ice-resistant self-propelled platform Severny Polyus leaves for the first voyage
14:44 Advanced software reduces wind gust damage to zero at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier
14:34 More needed on NTSB safety recommendations following Conception dive boat tragedy
13:56 Jumbo Offshore completes another first by installing Petrobras torpedo pile mooring system with just one vessel
12:46 Container throughput of Astrakhan seaport surged 5-fold by September
11:57 Finnlines’ Superstar ro-paxes celebrate launching and keel laying
11:24 China Classification Society issues compliance certificate to 26 VLOCs operated by Hong Kong Ming Wah
10:42 Ruscon launched new joint cargo delivery service from Turkey to Russia via Novorossiysk
10:17 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line carried 58.7 thousand tonnes of cargo in August 2022
09:38 First container ship handled at Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka
09:15 Crude oil futures rise after three days of decrease
09:13 Hornsea 2, the world’s largest windfarm, enters full operation
08:49 MABUX: Great fall in global bunker prices to continue on Sep 02

2022 September 1

18:37 ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo
18:01 PSA Singapore opens Tuas Port
17:54 Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route
17:40 Alfa Laval acquires a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications Scanjet
17:26 Accelleron launches data-enabled service agreement for medium-speed engine turbochargers
17:06 WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines
16:57 TES partners with E.ON and ENGIE to manage the 5th Floating Storage Regasification Unit of Germany
16:31 Volvo Penta launches enabler for marine electric propulsion
16:10 European Energy’s Power-to-X plant to be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023
15:52 RINA appointed main contractor for geotechnical soil investigation for the Baleine Project development
15:50 At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030
15:03 Yara Marine launches Route Pilot AI to optimize voyage efficiency
14:48 No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year
14:45 Saipem obtains the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis
14:25 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to sell over 200,000 tonnes of marine fuel with sulphur content below 0.5% this year
14:03 Amazon to adopt zero-emission fuel after 2021 carbon emissions increase - SAFETY4SEA
13:22 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2022
13:20 ZIM announces large-scale long-term LNG bunkering agreement with Shell
13:07 thyssenkrupp Uhde to build world-scale Blue Ammonia plant in Qatar
12:53 Fluxys and Advario join forces to develop a green ammonia import terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:50 Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY to 820.5 million tonnes
12:04 Mawani launches new road expansions at Jeddah Islamic Port
11:32 Canadian Coast Guard removes hazardous vessel to protect coastal ecosystems
11:02 NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Kyuden Group
10:41 International navigation on the Northern Sea Route can bring up conflict of laws regarding NSR status — opinion
10:23 Topsoe confirms final investment decision for construction of world’s largest electrolyzer plant
09:38 The Asian seasonal factor is affecting the pricing trend - Alexey Miller
09:15 Higher long-term container rates to help carriers to huge profits in 2022 - Xeneta