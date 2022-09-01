2022 September 1 15:50

At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030

The icebreakers are to ensure transportation of about 150 million tonnes per year

At least 13 icebreakers will operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030, Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Director of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, said at the round-table meeting "Transport and Transit Potential of the Arctic" held with the participation of IAA PortNews.

“There are four icebreakers under construction in the Leader icebreaker. Besides, the Prime Minister has ordered to additionally build two new icebreakers of the 22220 series, We plan to start building those icebreakers from 2023 with the financing from the federal budget. The corporation undertakes enhanced obligations on construction of four more icebreakers for the future projects with off-budget financing. There is a layout of icebreakers for the entire Northern Sea Route,” said Maxim Kulinko adding that those icebreakers will ensure annual transportation of the volumes announced by the companies, about 150 million tonnes per year under the initiative on social and economic development “Year-round Northern Sea Route”.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

