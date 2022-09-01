2022 September 1 14:03

Amazon to adopt zero-emission fuel after 2021 carbon emissions increase - SAFETY4SEA

Amazon announced that it would adopt green hydrogen, starting in 2025, to decarbonize its operations. The contract will provide power for 30,000 forklifts or 800 heavy-duty trucks. Even though ocean shipping was mentioned in the announcement, Amazon did not give a firm commitment to when it would green its ocean cargo shipping operations, according to SAFETY4SEA.



This announcement comes after news reporting that Amazon’s carbon emissions increased by 18% in 2021 and, overall, its emissions are up 40% since 2019.

Ms. Ulrich also added that green hydrogen appears to be one of the best solutions to decarbonize sectors like ocean shipping, but other technologies such as battery power storage may be better suited for long-haul trucking and other land transportation.