  • Home
  • News
  • Canadian Coast Guard removes hazardous vessel to protect coastal ecosystems
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 1 11:32

    Canadian Coast Guard removes hazardous vessel to protect coastal ecosystems

    The Canadian Coast Guard has announced that another large hazardous ship has been removed and is no longer a threat to the marine environment, according to the Government of Canada's release.

    The F/V Hydra Mariner was a 38 metre steel fishing vessel which went aground in Wrights Cove near Dartmouth, Nova Scotia during adverse weather conditions in January 2021. The vessel was assessed and considered a pollution risk to the environment.

    Prior to removal operations, a contractor swept the work site for unexploded ordinance left over from the 1945 Bedford Magazine explosion. Once the site was deemed safe, another contractor removed all recoverable pollutants from the vessel, prepared the site for operations and began dismantling the vessel on site.

    Marine Recycling Corporation was awarded the contract to dismantle and remove the F/V Hydra Mariner following a competitive bid process. The dismantled vessel was taken to the company’s recycling facility in Sydney, Nova Scotia for proper disposal.

    During adverse weather conditions on January 16-17, 2021, the F/V Hydra Mariner broke free of its mooring and ran aground on the eastern side of Navy Island in Wrights Cove near Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

    In May 2022, the Canadian Coast Guard issued a Request for Proposals seeking contractors able to safely eliminate the threat of pollution posed by the F/V Hydra Mariner. That process closed on May 30, 2022.

    Following a fair and competitive bid process, a contract was awarded to Marine Recycling Corporation of Nova Scotia for the safe dismantling and removal of the F/V Hydra Mariner from Wrights Cove. Marine Recycling Corporation is a marine company that specializes in ship recycling. The contract is valued at $1,737,100.00 million.

    The Canadian Coast Guard is the lead agency responding to ship source pollution and threats of pollution in Canadian waters.

    Canada follows the “polluter pays” principle. This means the polluter is responsible for the costs of the damage caused by their pollution.

Другие новости по темам: accident  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 1

18:37 ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo
18:01 PSA Singapore opens Tuas Port
17:54 Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route
17:40 Alfa Laval acquires a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications Scanjet
17:26 Accelleron launches data-enabled service agreement for medium-speed engine turbochargers
17:06 WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines
16:57 TES partners with E.ON and ENGIE to manage the 5th Floating Storage Regasification Unit of Germany
16:31 Volvo Penta launches enabler for marine electric propulsion
16:10 European Energy’s Power-to-X plant to be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023
15:52 RINA appointed main contractor for geotechnical soil investigation for the Baleine Project development
15:50 At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030
15:03 Yara Marine launches Route Pilot AI to optimize voyage efficiency
14:48 No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year
14:45 Saipem obtains the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis
14:25 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to sell over 200,000 tonnes of marine fuel with sulphur content below 0.5% this year
14:03 Amazon to adopt zero-emission fuel after 2021 carbon emissions increase - SAFETY4SEA
13:22 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2022
13:20 ZIM announces large-scale long-term LNG bunkering agreement with Shell
13:07 thyssenkrupp Uhde to build world-scale Blue Ammonia plant in Qatar
12:53 Fluxys and Advario join forces to develop a green ammonia import terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:50 Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY to 820.5 million tonnes
12:04 Mawani launches new road expansions at Jeddah Islamic Port
11:32 Canadian Coast Guard removes hazardous vessel to protect coastal ecosystems
11:02 NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Kyuden Group
10:41 International navigation on the Northern Sea Route can bring up conflict of laws regarding NSR status — opinion
10:23 Topsoe confirms final investment decision for construction of world’s largest electrolyzer plant
09:38 The Asian seasonal factor is affecting the pricing trend - Alexey Miller
09:15 Higher long-term container rates to help carriers to huge profits in 2022 - Xeneta
09:10 Crude oil futures continue decreasing
08:59 MABUX: Downward trend to continue in Global Bunker market on Sept 01
08:07 Grounded bulk carrier ‘OS 35’ starts to split in two off Gibraltar
07:39 Oil tanker runs aground, briefly blocking Suez Canal before it was freed - Associated Press

2022 August 31

18:13 Royal Caribbean Group to use SpaceX’s Starlink in an industry-first to provide high-speed internet onboard full cruise fleet
17:56 Global Sea-to-Air Hub cuts customs time and costs at APM Terminals Bahrain
17:48 Vyborg Shipyard held steel-cutting ceremony for 18 MW Icebreaker 7 class vessel
17:36 Atlantic Wind Transfers orders six Chartwell EPA Tier 4 compliant CTV's
17:06 P&O Maritime Logistics partners with Unifeeder in the Middle East region
16:42 MacGregor receives more than EUR 43 million orders for heavy-lift cranes
16:20 Solstad Offshore announces awards of four new contracts for its subsea construction vessels
15:59 Grain terminal with annual capacity of 4 million tonnes to be built in Vysotsk port
15:56 Hutchison Ports and Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl jointly announce intention for development new container terminal Maasvlakte I
15:20 ABS signs Polish offshore wind sector deal
14:38 Rosmorport hands over its order for two icebreakers of Project 22740 from Zvezda to Onezhsky Shipyard
14:15 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of LF Logistics
13:57 First batch of olive oil delivered from Tartus to Novorossiysk by Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II
13:10 Bahri signs MoU with Tabadul to collaborate on the development of innovative logistics data-sharing solutions
12:15 Navibulgar announces naming ceremony of the 4th vessel named Shipka in Navibulgar history
11:47 KNOT takes delivery of second LNG-fueled shuttle tanker
11:34 Hydrographic survey vessel Romuald Muklevich completed yet another phase of Barents Sea hydrographic research
10:58 Aker Solutions, Schlumberger and Subsea 7 create joint venture
10:55 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade finds it unreasonable to lift duty on import of bearings for innovative railway cars from China is unreasonable
10:32 Global Ship Lease enters into new multi-year charters with Hapag-Lloyd for six ECO 6,900 TEU ships
10:28 DCT Gdansk orders Konecranes Automated RTG technology for their container terminal in Poland
10:12 ERMA FIRST launches shore power solution BLUE CONNECT
09:58 ABS provides New Technology Qualification services for pioneering subsea storage technology from NOV
09:46 Netherlands increased imports of LNG from Russia by 35% in H1’22
09:27 Crude oil futures rise after a plunge at the previous session
09:12 MABUX: Global bunker prices to plummet down on Aug.31

2022 August 30

18:08 Aerial surveillance and regional cooperation remain key in detecting oil spills in the Baltic Sea - HELCOM