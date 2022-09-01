2022 September 1 10:23

Topsoe confirms final investment decision for construction of world’s largest electrolyzer plant

The Board of Topsoe has now taken final investment decision (FID) to begin construction of the world’s largest SOEC electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Herning, Denmark, according to the company's release. Plant manufacturing capacity is 500 MW per year with an option to expand to 5 GW.



At 500 MW capacity per year, the new facility will be the world’s largest SOEC manufacturing plant. This is a rapid acceleration not just for Topsoe, but also Denmark, and the EU towards a green energy transition while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Topsoe is also delivering on its REPowerEU ambitions when, in May 2022, a Joint Declaration was signed along with other industry leaders and the European Commission to commit to a tenfold increase of European electrolyzer manufacturing capacity by 2025.



The plant will be built in Herning, Denmark and construction set to start in second half of 2022. Capacity of 500 megawatt electrolyzers per year and with an option to expand to 5 gigawatt.

SOEC consumes less electricity than alkaline and PEM technologies, since the process requires less power overall; with the integration of a steam feed, the SOEC process becomes even more efficient.



Founded in 1940, Topsoe is a one of the global leader in developing solutions for a decarbonized world, supplying technology, catalysts, and services for worldwide energy transition. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark, with 2,100 employees serving customers all around the globe.