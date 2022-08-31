2022 August 31 17:36

Atlantic Wind Transfers orders six Chartwell EPA Tier 4 compliant CTV's

Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT), the first US offshore wind farm support company, has ordered six Chartwell Ambitious-class Crew Transfer Vessels (CTV) designed by UK-based based Chartwell Marine, according to the company's release.



AWT’s order comprises six CTVs to be constructed by St. John’s Ship Building Inc. at its shipyard in Palatka, Florida. The first two vessels are expected to be delivered in Summer 2023 and January 2024 respectively, with four further builds in the pipeline. The vessels will be the first US-built CTVs to be compliant with the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Tier 4 regulations, which rank among the most stringent emissions rules for marine engines in the world.



AWT currently operates the only two crew transfer vessels in the US under long-term contracts, servicing the Block Island Wind Farm and Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Farm. AWT’s seven years of operating experience in US offshore wind brings an impeccable safety track record while logging over 6,600 TP connections and 25,000 personnel transfers.



The Ambitious is Chartwell’s flagship CTV design; a 25.2m aluminum catamaran with capacity to transport 24 personnel to and from turbines with speed, safety, and stability. Orders for the Ambitious class design are now well into double-figures, with boats currently operating in Scotland, France, and Virginia.





