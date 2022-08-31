2022 August 31 15:59

Grain terminal with annual capacity of 4 million tonnes to be built in Vysotsk port

Image source: Leningrad Region Government

Investments into the project will total RUB 5.5 billion

In the framework of the XXXI International Agroindustrial Exhibition “Agrorus”, Oleg Malashchenko, Deputy Chairman of the Leningrad Region Government – Chairman of the Committee for Agricultural and Fishery Industry, and Vadim Pavlov, General Director of Port Vysotsky LLC, signed an agreement on social and economic cooperation. The newly signed investment agreement will provide for construction of new grain terminal in the port of Vysotsk with annual capacity of 4 million tonnes, say press center of the Leningrad Region.

The terminal will be able to accept batches of 6 railway cars and accumulate grain at storage facilities of 240,000 tonnes in capacity.

“There appears yet another point for Leningrad Region manufacturers of agricultural products to enter international markets. Every year we build up production of grain and the new terminal will contribute to the development of the region’s general export potential,” said Oleg Malashchenko.

Investments into the project will total about RUB 5.5 billion and about 50 new jobs will be generated.

A dedicated complex will be built in compliance with all the environments standards.

According to the statement, implementation of two investment projects on construction of grain terminals is already underway in the Leningrad Region, in the Vyborg and in the Kingisepp districts.