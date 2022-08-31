2022 August 31 10:28

DCT Gdansk orders Konecranes Automated RTG technology for their container terminal in Poland

DCT Gdansk, a member of the PSA Group, has ordered ten new Konecranes Automated RTG (ARTG) cranes and committed to the retrofitting of its current fleet of 15 electric, manual Konecranes RTGs for automated operation, according to the company's release. The order was booked in March 2022. The first two manual RTGs will be retrofitted to ARTG by April 2023, with the remaining 13 manual RTGs following suit by January 2024. The 10 new ARTGs will be delivered by September 2023.

DCT Gdansk has a fleet of 15 manually operated Konecranes RTGs from 2016 and the technology on order will serve as part of the terminal’s ongoing expansion plans. The retrofitted and new Konecranes ARTGs will have the latest Konecranes ARTG technology including a fully automated gantry, enabled by the “street bogie”. Truck handling will be remotely supervised from Remote Operating Stations (ROSs). Special features will include container number recognition based on OCR technology, and terminal tractor recognition based on RFID technology. Overall, the ARTG fleet will provide high productivity that is consistent and predictable, while contributing to improved safety – there will be much less man/machine interaction than with manned RTGs.



Integration of the Konecranes ARTGs with the Equipment Control System (ECS), developed in-house by PSA, will progress in carefully scheduled phases.

