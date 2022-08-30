2022 August 30 12:12

Norway’s Dokka Fasteners expands manufacturing base to Klaipeda

World’s leading manufacturer of industrial fasteners chose the Lithuanian port city as the ideal location for a new factory primarily supplying the global wind energy market, according to the company's release.



Norway-based Dokka Fasteners, part of the multinational Würth Group, manufactures top-quality, high-tensile fasteners used in demanding industrial applications. Its market includes wind turbines, where it supplies components for everything from foundations to towers, cells and blades; oil-and-gas and other offshore applications; and heavy machinery including cranes and steel constructions.



The company set about exploring its options against a list of key criteria. “The location had to offer a business-friendly environment with minimal red tape, as well as easy access from Norway and Germany. It had to be close to a port to import raw materials and ship out heavy products. We were open-minded, but our preference was for a location in the EU and the eurozone that offers a local talent pool plus suitable available premises,” says Birresborn.



Dokka Fasteners considered as many as 15 locations in Asia, eastern and southern Europe as well as the Baltics. Klaipeda and similar port cities like Gdansk were on the radar from the outset.



Dokka Fasteners have been producing fasteners for close to 150 years and have been a key supplier to the wind turbine industry for over 30 years.