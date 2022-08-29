2022 August 29 17:28

Meriaura Oy and Savosolar Oyj to merge with a share exchange

VG-Shipping Oy, the parent company of Meriaura Oy, has signed a conditional share exchange agreement on 29 August 2022 with Savosolar Oyj to sell marine logistics company Meriaura Oy and the business of VG EcoFuel Oy. VG-Shipping becomes majority owner of Savosolar Oyj, according to the company's release.

After merging VG-Shipping will have 70% of shares of the new entity, and the shareholders of Savosolar will have 30% the shares. Savosolar gets a long-term, committed anchor owner in VG-Shipping, with a very strong track record in successful business development in marine logistics and the production and utilization of renewable energy. The strong financial position of the companies improves the possibilities to make investments and underpins profitable growth and value creation in the long-term.

Together, Meriaura, VG EcoFuel and Savosolar can meet the growing demand for solutions based on renewable energy and fill the supply gap. The planned merger will speed up business expansion in low-carbon marine logistics, solar heat and other projects promoting the green transition.

Jussi Mälkiä will continue as the principal owner and Chairman of the Board of VG-Shipping; he has invested in low-carbon marine logistics for years and strives to find new solutions for decelerating climate change.

The transaction will be implemented by organizing a private share offering to VG-Shipping, which owns all the shares of Meriaura Oy.

The implementation of the transaction is expected to take place by 30 November 2022. The shares have been planned to be included in the trading in First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Helsinki.

The companies will continue operating under their own names and brands. Meriaura and VG EcoFuel will continue operating as before, and the merger will have no effect on Meriaura’s customers.