2022 August 28 09:06

MV George III, makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51

Pasha Hawaii marked three generations of service to Hawaii, with the arrival of MV George III, the first of two new 774-foot Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)-powered containerships scheduled to be completed this year as part of the company’s ‘Ohana Class vessels, according to the company's release.

Operating fully on natural gas from day one, the new Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel to serve Hawaii. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

A Hawaiian blessing, followed by a gathering of more than 200 employees at Pier 51, celebrated Hawaii’s first natural gas-powered containership. The $225-plus million George III began her maiden voyage from the Port of Long Beach, California on August 20. The ship sails under the name George III in honor of Pasha Hawaii’s President and CEO George Pasha, IV’s late father, George Pasha, III.

George Pasha, III played an integral role in building the company’s foundation, which led to the transformation of Pasha Hawaii into a world-class transportation company. Under the direction of George Pasha, III, the company entered the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane in 2005 with the introduction of the first and only domestic Jones Act qualified pure car truck carrier called MV Jean Anne, named after his mother. The launch of Jean Anne also marked the first time that Maui and the Big Island were provided with regularly scheduled direct service from the Mainland. George Pasha, III served as Chairman of the company until his passing in 2014. Honolulu will serve as the home port for George III.

In conjunction with the arrival of George III, Pasha Hawaii also announced an alliance with the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative (HLRI), with an initial $20,000 donation and the launch of a tree planting carbon offset program involving personal owned vehicles (POV) shipped to Hawaii on the Jean Anne.



