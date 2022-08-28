-
2022 August 27 21:08
In Jan - July 2022, 10 foreign merchant vessels were detained for illegal anchoring off Tanjung Berakit Waters, Indonesia
In the period of January to July 2022, 10 foreign merchant vessels (five general cargo ships and five tankers) were detained for illegal anchoring off Tanjung Berakit Waters, Indonesia, according to the UK P&I's release. Tanjung Berakit is the promontory to the North East of Bintan Island. To reduce incidents of illegal anchoring, the Indonesian Authorities have now released a map designating the anchorage areas which comprises of two zones.
