2022 August 25 17:52

Peel Ports’ Heysham intends to become UK’s first 100% carbon neutral port

The Port of Heysham, part of leading port operator Peel Ports Group, has reduced the carbon emissions of its landside plant, equipment and vehicles by up to 90%, in what is believed to be a first for any UK port, according to the company's release.

The port has confirmed all its vehicles, plant equipment, forklift trucks, tug masters and ancillary equipment are now operating on either electricity or Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

Whilst using 100% renewable electricity is the ultimate goal for the port operator, HVO uses plant-based oils in its composition, which reduces CO2 emissions to the atmosphere by up to 90%, and direct emissions of particulate matter, such as dust, smoke and other fine materials, by up to 65%. HVO can be substituted directly for diesel fuel and is broadly considered a greener option to diesel due to its lower NOx emissions.

Located in the north west of England, and due to its close proximity to major industrial clusters, Heysham provides a critical and direct gateway to the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

The Port of Heysham handles a wide range of cargo including Roll-on Roll-off, agri-bulks, automotive, project cargo and energy products, as well as offering significant warehousing and storage facilities.