2022 August 25 12:37

First container ship of regular service between Chinese ports and VMPP arrives at Vladivostok

Container ship Transit Shamora has docked at Berth No42 of Pervomaisky Seaport of Vladivostok (VMPP). It is the first container ship owned by the regular service Transit linking the Chinese ports and VMPP, according to the Telegram channel of the Vladivostok port. The ship capacity is 704 TEU.

The regular service Transit offers a direct voyage on the Qingdao-Xingang-Vladivostok route without cargo transshipment in Busan. Transit time from China to VMPP is 4 days, frequency – one voyage in two weeks.

Launching of its own ship on the line will let reduce the time of delivery and enhance tha capacity of the transport corridor between Russia and China, says VMPP.

