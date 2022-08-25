2022 August 25 11:35

Ulstein awards Corvus Energy delivery of ESS for CSOV newbuilds

Corvus Energy has announced an order from Ulstein Power & Control for the delivery of energy storage systems for two construction service operation vessels (CSOVs) to be built for Norwegian shipowner Olympic.

Olympic is an important player in the maritime cluster on the Northwest coast and is known for having the most modern fleet for subsea and renewable service and operations.

The vessels will have hybrid battery propulsion and are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design with TWIN X-STERN from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

According to Olympic Group, the TWIN X-STERN is a smart concept, optimized for low energy consumption. During operation, the offshore wind service vessels stay positioned at the turbines most of the time, and with the main propellers fore and aft, these vessels will reduce the energy requirement to a new level when on DP.

Ulstein Power & Control is the integrator and has chosen Corvus Orca Energy – the maritime ESS with the most installations worldwide for the two new buildings.



The newly opened sales office in Fosnavåg, Norway, is headed by Vice President Sales, Pål Ove Husøy.



The vessels are prepared for methanol fuel and have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the infrastructure for such is available.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in spring and summer 2023.



Corvus Energy is the leading supplier of energy storage systems (ESS) for maritime, offshore, subsea and port applications. Corvus Energy offers a full portfolio of ESS suitable for almost every vessel type, providing high-power energy storage in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems. The purpose-built, field-proven battery systems provide sustained power to hybrid and all-electric heavy industrial equipment, including large marine propulsion drives. Corvus Energy has unsurpassed experience from 600 projects, totaling over 500 MWh and more than 4 million operating hours. The company also develops maritime hydrogen fuel cells in collaboration with the world leader in fuel cell technology, Toyota Corporation.