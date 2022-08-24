2022 August 24 13:01

Côte d'Ivoire Terminal receives 6 Ship-to-Shore cranes and 7 rubber-tyred gantry cranes from ZPMC

Côte d'Ivoire Terminal (CIT), Abidjan’s second container terminal and APM Terminal’s joint venture facility, is preparing for its grand opening, according to the company's release. The new terminal has just received 6 Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes and 7 rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes from ZPMC. This was the last delivery of equipment before the terminal goes live, which is expected in November 2022.



The new, fully electric equipment arrived in Abidjan on a semi-submersible vessel and is expected to significantly reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions of the facility compared to a terminal running on diesel equipment. Thanks to a total investment of 262 billion CFA Francs (approx. 400 million Euro), CIT will, once completed, be equipped with 6 STS cranes, 13 RTG cranes and 36 tractors – all electric. This is fully aligned with APM Terminals’ ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 and a 70% emission reduction by 2030. As the next step, the terminal is also investigating the switch to green sources of electricity to power the equipment.



The new terminal aims to improve logistics services in Côte d'Ivoire and the countries of the sub-region and is expected to generate 450 direct and thousands of indirect jobs. It will contribute to development of skills and to training of young Ivorians in port operations and handling of next-generation equipment.



