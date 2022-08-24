2022 August 24 10:38

Canada and Germany sign agreement to enhance German energy security with Canadian hydrogen - Canada.ca

Canada is working with European partners to strengthen global energy security and accelerate the global clean energy transition, according to Canada.ca. To these ends, Canada’s allies in Europe have initiated efforts to displace imports of Russian oil and gas in the short term while accelerating efforts to deploy renewable energy and clean hydrogen. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting these efforts.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, and Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor of Germany, were joined by Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Premier Andrew Furey and German Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser for the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent committing the two countries to collaboration in the export of clean Canadian hydrogen to Germany.

The Canada–Germany Hydrogen Alliance will commit the two countries to:

enabling investment in hydrogen projects through policy harmonization;

supporting the development of secure hydrogen supply chains;

establishing a transatlantic Canada–Germany supply corridor; and

exporting clean Canadian hydrogen by 2025.

In December 2020, the Government of Canada released the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada to provide a framework to guide actions; to stimulate investments from governments at all levels and the private sector; and to cement hydrogen’s role in Canada’s net-zero future, while also positioning Canada as a supplier of choice to the world for clean hydrogen and the technologies that use it.

In March 2021, Canada and Germany signed an energy memorandum of understanding to provide a general framework for the participants to cooperate in the energy sector, using synergies between existing bilateral and multilateral dialogues on energy and climate issues to accelerate the transition to a safe, secure, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy system in both Canada and Germany through people-to-people exchanges on best practices and knowledge, encouraging trade and investment as well as joint research, development and demonstration under the principles of mutual benefits, equality and reciprocity.