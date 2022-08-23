2022 August 23 18:17

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to obtain RUB 70 million as loan for building up its production capacity

The resources will be spent for the purchase of equipment

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard will obtain RUB 70 million as a loan from Saint-Petersburg Industry Development Fund. The resources will be spent for equipment with a purpose to build up the shipyard’s production capacity and upgrade its existing facilities, say press center of Saint-Petersburg Government.

“The company is currently working on several important orders including the construction of high-speed passenger catamarans intended for the Saint-Petersburg – Kronshtadt route,” reads the statement.

The supervisory board of Saint-Petersburg Industry Development Fund has approved four loans exceeding RUB 280 million.

The fund provides targeted loans under 13 financing programmes with reduced rates ranging between 1% and 5% for 5 years. In 2022, it provided 17 loans for a total of RUB 954.9 million.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

