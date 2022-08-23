2022 August 23 16:39

North Star launches new UK built hybrid powered daughter craft

North Star’s new UK built hybrid powered daughter craft, the first of its type specifically designed for the offshore wind market, has been launched at a naming ceremony held at the RoyalNorfolk and Suffolk Yacht club in Lowestoft, according to the company's release.

The VIP event was attended by a number of the UK’s leading offshore wind developers, after the daughter craft was delivered ahead of schedule to further performance and field operations readiness, prior to the firm receiving the planned early delivery of its service operations vessel (SOV) mothership to the Port of Tyne early next year. This will include a performance analysis and enhancements programme on the daughter craft, as well as crew familiarisation.

The Grace Darling is the first of four hybrid craft being built by Alicat Workboats for the leading offshore infrastructure support vessel operator. The full fleet, developed by sustainable naval architect specialist Chartwell Marine, will all carry the names of iconic women from The North East of England’s past.

Daughter craft support the safe transfer of in field wind farm technicians between the SOV, where they live while working offshore, to the wind turbines to undertake routine or remedial maintenance. They are also used for trips to and from shore with deliveries.



The new hybrid propulsion daughter craft deploys research and development conducted as part of the Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator programme with the aim of reducing carbon emissions and improving performance. The vessel has been extensively tank tested for enhanced sea state operability and safe transfer, providing improved comfort and operational safety for technicians.

North Star has the largest daughtercraft fleet in Europe, which is set to rise from 63 to 67 assets in the next 12months as all four hybrid powered craft for offshore wind are delivered. Withstrategic locations in Lowestoft, Newcastle and Aberdeen, the business employs 1,300personnel, including 100 deck and engineering cadets enrolled in its three-yeartraining programme, now in its 26th year.