2022 August 22 16:05

Cosco Shipping completes ASSELA Wind Power Project in Ethiopia

On August 7, the crew of M.V. DA KANG, a vessel operated by Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers, was working to lift and unload the wind power equipment at berth 3 of DMP Terminal in the Port of Djibouti. With the last piece of fairing steadily landing on the trailer, it marked the successful completion of the ASSELA Wind Power Project in Ethiopia and the smooth delivery of all goods to the customer, according to the company's release.

The ASSELA Wind Power Project is the first wind power project between Siemens Gamesa and Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), and the first wind power project between COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers and Siemens Gamesa in Ethiopia. During the project, 29 sets of wind power equipment, shipped by four vessels from Tianjin Port, Penglai Port and Shanghai Port in China, were imported via the Port of Djibouti, and transferred by road to a location between Adama and Assela, about 150 km south of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

These wind blades, towers, hubs, engine cabins, gear cases and generators will be assembled into 29 standing turbines, commissioned, and put into operation in 2023 to provide green and low-carbon energy for local development.