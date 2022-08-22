2022 August 22 14:23

62,000-DWT multipurpose pulp carrier Cosco Shipping Wisdom delivered

On August 10, M.V. COSCO SHIPPING WISDOM, a 62,000-DWT multipurpose pulp carrier operated by COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers, was delivered in Dalian and put into operation. It is the 15th 62,000-DWT multipurpose pulp carrier built and delivered by COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Dalian, according to the company's release.



M.V. COSCO SHIPPING WISDOM has an LOA of 201.8 meters, molded beam of 32.26 meters, molded depth of 19.3 meters and maximum scantling draft of 13.3 meters. With a design speed of 13.5 knots/hour, an endurance mileage of 22,000 nautical miles, a maximum deadweight of 62,000 tons and a hold capacity of 72,5000 cubic meters, the vessel is watertight with a dehumidification system in the cargo hold in order to meet the strict quality requirements for pulp cargo during transportation.

The ship is also equipped with a SCR system for both the main and auxiliary engines to meet the NOx TIER III emission requirements, and has obtained additional notations as an intelligent ship and green ecological ship characterized by its usability, economic efficiency, reliability, energy conservation, environmental friendliness, and intelligence.

The vessel will be put into operation on its maiden voyage as a special liner under COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers for the transportation of commercial vehicles, providing a unique COSCO SHIPPING solution to ensuring an unimpeded supply chain for major Chinese automobile manufacturers.