2022 August 22 13:52

DSME orders marine compressors for four LNG carriers

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has chosen TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to four LNG carriers the Korean shipbuilder is constructing for Greek shipowner GasLog, according to DSME's release.

TMC will supply three control and service air compressors to each of the four LNG carriers. In addition, TMC will provide feed air compressors to the vessels’ N2 (nitrogen) system.

Norway-headquartered TMC will manufacture the equipment in the Nordic region and ship it to DSME in Korea.



TMC will supply its energy efficient single stage, oil-lubricated marine screw compressor to the four LNG carriers. These are designed and manufactured for continuous operation in high ambient temperatures.

The new liquified natural gas carriers will have a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. DMSE will deliver the four vessels during 2024 and 2025.

TMC is a supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use.